Image Source : SONY Sony to add storage support for PS5 with new update

Sony is reportedly rolling out the first major software update for PlayStation 5 console, which comes with several new features, including the much-requested USB storage support. According to GSMArena, the players will be able to transfer their games from the PS5 to a connected USB storage device with this feature.

You won't be able to play the game from the drive but rather just use it for archival. "If you need the game in the future, it's much faster to just transfer it from the drive than download it all over again," the report said on Tuesday.

This feature has been available on the PS4 consoles for a while now and they could even run the game directly off the external drive. Even the PS5 allowed transferring and playing PS4 titles from external drives.

It was only the native PS5 titles that could not be transferred before this update. The company also announced changes for the PlayStation App for iOS and Android, which will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

These include the ability to join a multiplayer session on PS5 from the app, manage your PS5 console storage, compare trophy collections with friends, and sort and filter products shown in the PlayStation Store.