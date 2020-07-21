Snapchat starts rolling out bite-sized Headspace mini app: Here are the details

Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat Headspace mini app

Snapchat on Monday announced an in-app meditation experience with Headspace in Snap Minis as its latest feature for Android and iOS users. "Snapchat hopes that the Snap Mini X Headspace feature will provide a safe space for friends to practice meditation and mindfulness exercises, and use these new tools to send encouraging messages to positively boost friends in need," the company said in a statement.

The new feature aims to provide Snapchatters with expert resources related to emotional and physical well-being while offering daily meditations and tools to help Snapchatters check-in with their friends and stay healthy.

According to the company, by putting resources where friends already meet and share, Snap X Headspace Mini will provide a safe space for friends to practice meditation and mindfulness exercises, and use these new tools to send encouraging messages to check-in and positively boost friends in need.

Along with Headspace, the photo-messaging app has also launched two other Minis called Prediction Master, where friends can engage in a game of guessing the future trends and Flashcards, for users to create and share simple notes.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage