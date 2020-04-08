Snapchat down: It is back as users are now able to send and receive snaps

Snapchat down for some users in India.

(Update: Snapchat is now perfectly working fine and users are now able to send snaps to their friends. Even the amount of complaints on Down Detector have reduced)

Snapchat users have started reporting issues in the app today. The users have taken it to Twitter to raise their complaints about the application not working properly. According to the website Down Detector, the issues started popping up at around 7:28 PM. Most users are reporting issues in sending snaps to their loved ones.

The website even shows an outage on the app at around 10:43 AM but the issues were resolved by 11:58 AM. However, now these issues have started to popup again and it looks like this time more people are being affected.

As of writing this article, over 1147 people have reported an outage on the website Down Detector. Around 81 percent people are unable to send snaps while the other 18 percent are reporting issues in receiving snaps or refreshing the application.

me after logging out of snap, uninstalling snap, and turning on and off my WiFi and data and then going to twitter to realize it’s down for everyone #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/ogujM4nQAU — ^ryan^ (@rydaguy69) April 8, 2020

Not able to send any snaps. #snapchatdown — Devesh Arora (@aroradevesh) April 8, 2020

#snapchatdown

*turns wifi off then turns data on*

*turns data off then turns wifi back on*

*me realising i need to go to twitter to see if anyone else snapchat isn’t working* pic.twitter.com/h3iBHCrQj4 — abbie keeling (@abbiekeeling1) April 8, 2020

We at IndiaTV News also tried using the app and faced the same issues. While the snaps refused to send, we were still able to load existing stories.

The outage has not only affected users in India but many people from other countries have been reporting issues with sending snaps on Snapchat.