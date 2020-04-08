Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
Snapchat down: It is back as users are now able to send and receive snaps

Snapchat down in India and a few other parts of the world as users report issues while sending snaps to friends. Here's what happened. (Update: It's now working)

New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2020 20:46 IST
(Update: Snapchat is now perfectly working fine and users are now able to send snaps to their friends. Even the amount of complaints on Down Detector have reduced)

Snapchat users have started reporting issues in the app today. The users have taken it to Twitter to raise their complaints about the application not working properly. According to the website Down Detector, the issues started popping up at around 7:28 PM. Most users are reporting issues in sending snaps to their loved ones. 

The website even shows an outage on the app at around 10:43 AM but the issues were resolved by 11:58 AM. However, now these issues have started to popup again and it looks like this time more people are being affected. 

As of writing this article, over 1147 people have reported an outage on the website Down Detector. Around 81 percent people are unable to send snaps while the other 18 percent are reporting issues in receiving snaps or refreshing the application. 

We at IndiaTV News also tried using the app and faced the same issues. While the snaps refused to send, we were still able to load existing stories. 

The outage has not only affected users in India but many people from other countries have been reporting issues with sending snaps on Snapchat.

