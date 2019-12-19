SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB C Pendrive launched in India: Price, features and more

SanDisk Dual Drive Go

Western Digital has just announced the launch of the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Pendrive. The company has launched dual drives before that connect with both a PC and a mobile phone. With this new pen drive, the company not only offers dual drive features, but it also acts a USB cable for transferring data from PC to phone to vice versa.

Commenting on the launch, Khalid Wani, Director Sales, Western Digital, said, "At Western Digital, innovation is in our DNA, and consumer experience is an imperative. Therefore, we are continually creating products that are faster, more efficient, and easy to use, thereby delivering an unmatched end-consumer experience. We utilize the combination of global expertise and innovative technology to meet the storage needs of varied sets of customers' demands and requirements across a unique market such as India. The SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™ Pendrive for Mobile is a testament to this ideology, providing consumers with an accessible, fast, and on-the-go storage solution at an affordable cost."

The all-new SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go comes with a swivel design and offers a USB-C connector on one end and a regular USB-A connector on the other end. While the users can transfer data to and from the pen drive, they can also use the device as a USB cable.

Western Digital has launched the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go at a starting price of Rs. 1,050 for the 32GB variant. The pen drive comes with up to 256GB storage. The top-end variant is priced at Rs. 5,300. It will be made available via select retailers and e-commerce websites across India.