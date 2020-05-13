Samsung could introduce less expensive Galaxy Fold Lite: Know could be the price

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is rumoured to introduce the Galaxy Fold successor -- the Galaxy Fold 2 -- quite soon. Rumours and leaks fly in every other day regarding the new Samsung foldable smartphone and the most recent one hints at yet another Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone, possibly called the Galaxy Fold Lite. Read on to know more about the new purported smartphone that has now surfaced.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite to arrive soon

According to a tweet by tipster Max Weinbach, the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite could be in making and might launch soon. The foldable smartphone is expected to be the laddered-down variant of the Galaxy Fold 2 and might even carry a less expensive price tag. While pricing details are not known, the device could be priced at $1,099 (around Rs. 82,900), becoming the first foldable device to fall under a lakh.

The tweet suggests that the smartphone won't support 5G network and will be an amalgamation of the 2018, 2019, and 2020 Samsung smartphone parts. The smartphone won't get the Ultra-Thin Glass foldable display and might have to settle for the plastic display seen on the Galaxy Fold. There could be secondary display too on the outside, much like the one present on the Galaxy Z Flip.

I have some info on the Galaxy Fold Lite.



-Galaxy Fold Lite 4G

-256GB storage

-Mirror Black, Mirror Purple

-Display has no UTG

-Will be equipped with a mix of 2018/19/20 parts

-outside will probably have a smaller display (not like on Fold, but more like the Z Flip) — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 12, 2020

The Galaxy Fold Lite is expected to have 256GB of internal storage and could come in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple colour options, also seen with the Galaxy Z Flip. Other expected specs include 8GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or the Snapdragon 855 Plus, and run Android 11. Furthermore, the device is expected to launch in August alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Note 20 series.

To clear the mist, above-mentioned details are rumours and there is nothing concrete backing them. We will have to wait for more official information to get a better idea. So, stay tuned for further details.

