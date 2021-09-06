Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Wide5 likely to launch as 'Galaxy F42 5G' in India.

Samsung is expected to unveil a new budget 5G smartphone Galaxy Wide5 and that might launch as Galaxy F42 5G in India. According to GizmoChina, ahead of its official unveiling, the smartphone has arrived on Geekbench certification, revealing its key specs.

According to the Geekbench portal, the Samsung Galaxy Wide5 a.k.a the Galaxy F42 5G runs on the latest Android 11 out of the box. It scores 558 single-core points and 1513 multi-core points.

The listing reveals that the phone will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB RAM.

The smartphone has an Infinity V display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen will have an exact resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels. It is touted to feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner for added security.

The smartphone might come in a Blue colour variant. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was recently spotted on Google's Play Console listing.

The identical model numbers suggested that the Wide5 and F42 5G could be the same phone arriving with different names in different markets, the report said.

The Wide5 could be heading to South Korea, and the F42 5G is likely to release in India, it added.