Samsung Galaxy S20 series to soon get 120Hz QHD+ resolution support

Samsung Galaxy S20 series to get high refresh rate support on QHD+ resolution.

Lately, smartphone manufacturers have started introducing high refresh rate displays. These displays make the phone feel much smoother than the standard 60Hz. In the rage of bringing the refresh rate higher, the companies have to make certain compromises. One of these compromises is the effect on battery life. Samsung wanted to play it the smart way and they introduced 120Hz on the Galaxy S20 series but it can only be activated if you are using the phone in fullHD+ resolution. However, if you wanted to switch to higher resolution, you had to settle for the standard 60Hz. Here's how Samsung is going to fix this.

According to a recent leak by Ice Universe, Samsung will enable the 120Hz refresh rate for QHD+ resolution in the upcoming firmware update. This does not mean that Samsung has found a way to avoid aggressive power consumption. Samsung just wants to give people the option between a good battery life or a high-resolution high refresh rate display.

Samsung could have avoided the power consumption problem by using an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display, which basically controls the refresh rate based on the user interaction. However, the technology is only available for smartwatches as of now and it can be seen on the Apple Watch Series 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is currently available for pre-bookings in India at a starting price of Rs. 66,999. The company has also opened pre-bookings for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip but they have not revealed the price yet.