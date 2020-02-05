Samsung Galaxy S20 accidentally leaked via company's official website

Image Source : WINFUTURE.DE Samsung Galaxy S20 case leaked on the official website.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next series of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20 family at an event in New York next week. As the launch is coming closer, we are witnessing more leaks and rumours suggesting the specifications, design and features of the upcoming smartphones. While most of these leaks were already believable, Samsung just accidentally leaked their upcoming smartphone on their official website.

Samsung Europe has taken down the page where but it was spotted by the German tech blog, WinFuture. The blog even managed to get some screenshots of the page before it went down. The page basically shows an official case slapped on a Samsung Galaxy S20. Just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy S20 family will also come with a centralized punch-hole design.

The images also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S20 will feature a triple camera setup at the back and it will look similar to what we have seen on the recent Samsung devices including the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy A51.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the previous leaks and rumours have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup will consist of five smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S20 4G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 4G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The lineup is set to be unveiled on February 11 at an event in New York. We can expect the smartphone to arrive in India by the last week of Feb or the first week of March, 2020.