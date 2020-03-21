Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ receive exciting offers in India: Here's how much they cost now

Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets new offers.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones in India. The all-new flagship smartphones cost a bomb but they also offer a spectacular feature set justifying the hefty price tag. Samsung has made it easier on your pocket now by introducing new cashback offers on the flagship smartphones. During the limited-period cashback offer, the interested customers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs. 6,000 using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

As mentioned above, the cashback offers are here only for a limited period of time and consumers can take advantage of them only till March 31. Apart from the cashback offers, the comapny is also offering an Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 on both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ in India. Additionally, consumers who purchase the Galaxy S20 or S20+ before on or before March 31 will be able to get the Galaxy Buds+ at just Rs. 3,999. Notably, the truly wireless earphones are retail at Rs. 11,990 when purchased separately.

Moreover, Samsung has also tied up with leading Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone to offer double data benefits to the Galaxy S20 buyers. The company has also added no-cost EMI offers for up to nine months on the Galaxy S20 series. These offers are applicable for all three smartphones in the Galaxy S20 range - the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ as well as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is available with a price tag of Rs. 66,999. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are up for grabs at Rs. 73,999 and Rs. 92,999 respectively. While the Cloud Pink colour variant is limited only to the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Cosmic Gray colour option is available on all three smartphones. The Galaxy S20+ can also be picked in Cosmic Black and Cloud Blue colour variants. Cloud Blue is also available on the smaller Galaxy S20.