Samsung Galaxy M51 set to launch in India on September 10; Will be an Amazon exclusive

Image Source : AMAZON INDIA Galaxy M51 launch in India

Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone in its Galaxy M series, called the Galaxy M51 in India. The smartphone will be arriving in the country on September 10, following its launch in Germany just yesterday. Read on to know more about the new Samsung smartphone.

Galaxy M51 India launch on September 10

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M51 will launch in India next week via a listing on Amazon India. The listing suggests that the device will launch at 12 pm and is the 'meanest monster ever.' Additionally, there is mention of a number of key features the smartphone will possess. Since the smartphone has already been released outside of India, we know how it will be like.

The Galaxy M51, which takes design cues from the recent Galaxy M31s, will come with a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging as its main USP. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there is no word on what RAM and Storage variants the device will get in India.

On the camera front, it houses quad rear cameras: 64MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The front-facing shooter is rated at 32MP for selfies and video calling. The smartphone runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10 and comes in two colour options: Black and White.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at Euros 360 (around Rs. 31,390) and is expected to fall under Rs. 30,000 in India. We will let you know more about it once it launches. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage