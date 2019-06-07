Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Samsung Galaxy M40 specs leaked ahead of its June 11 official launch

The Galaxy M40 leaked specs suggest the phone to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage along with Android 9 Pie.

New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2019 14:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy M40 specs leaked ahead of its June 11 official launch

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M40 in India on June 11, however, the phone's specs got leaked online before the official launch. The specs have been leaked by Mukul Sharma on Twitter that shows many details of the smartphone.

According to the leak, the Galaxy M40 is said to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, and 85.17% screen to body ratio. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB RAM backed with 128 GB storage and Android 9 Pie. 

In terms of camera, the leak suggests that the phone would come with triple rear cameras that include a 32 Megapixel primary camera, an 8 Megapixel ultrawide camera along with a 5 Megapixel depth camera. There is also a 16 Megapixel front camera for selfies. According to the tweet, the phone will have a 3500mAh battery and USB Type-C port.

Samsung recently had teased the Galaxy M40 that suggests the specs tipped could be similar on the official phone.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is said to be priced at around Rs 20,000.

