Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M40 specs leaked ahead of its June 11 official launch

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M40 in India on June 11, however, the phone's specs got leaked online before the official launch. The specs have been leaked by Mukul Sharma on Twitter that shows many details of the smartphone.

Also, read: Google Stadia Pro price and details revealed before November launch

According to the leak, the Galaxy M40 is said to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, and 85.17% screen to body ratio. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB RAM backed with 128 GB storage and Android 9 Pie.

In terms of camera, the leak suggests that the phone would come with triple rear cameras that include a 32 Megapixel primary camera, an 8 Megapixel ultrawide camera along with a 5 Megapixel depth camera. There is also a 16 Megapixel front camera for selfies. According to the tweet, the phone will have a 3500mAh battery and USB Type-C port.

There you go. These are the full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M40 (some of them might change, but the source is almost correct all the time)#samsung #samsunggalaxym40 #GalaxyM40 pic.twitter.com/VmqqEVd7lO — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 6, 2019

Samsung recently had teased the Galaxy M40 that suggests the specs tipped could be similar on the official phone.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is said to be priced at around Rs 20,000.

Also, read: Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D wireless earbuds launched in India at Rs 2,999