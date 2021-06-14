Samsung Galaxy M32 launching in India on June 21: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Samsung Galaxy M32 launching in India soon. (Representational Image: Galaxy M02s)

Samsung Galaxy M32 is all set to arrive in India later this month. Samsung and Amazon have confirmed that the Galaxy M32 will launch in India on June 21. The smartphone teaser went live on Amazon today. With Galaxy M32, Samsung is aiming to bring another power-packed smartphone in the Rs 15,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh. It also takes High Brightness Mode to 800 nits for a brighter and more immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight. The smartphone is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Galaxy M32 packs 64MP Quad Camera setup at the back and comes with a 20 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

While the aforementioned is confirmed by the Amazon teasers, other specifications of the phone are still not revealed. However, leaks and rumours suggest that the Galaxy M32 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 or Helio G85 processor. The smartphone could arrive in two variants. While the base model will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, there will be a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant available as well.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Galaxy M32 is said to be priced in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 price bracket. With that being the case, the smartphone will go up against the likes of Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10S and more.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M32 has also been leaked ahead of official release. It is suggested that the upcoming Samsung phone will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Looking at the expected price it won’t be wrong to say that the upcoming Galaxy M32 will compete with phones such as the Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro 5G, among others.