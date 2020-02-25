Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6,000mAh battery launched: Price, features and more

Image Source : Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung has added yet another member in its affordable Galaxy M series with the launch of the Galaxy M31 in India. The South Korean major conducted an online event to launch the new budget smartphone, which comes with a huge 6,000mAh battery as one of its highlights. Read on to know everything about the new Samsung Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and is powered by the company's Exynos 9611 processor. We get two RAM and internal storage configurations: 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded with the use of a microSD card by up to 512GB.

The camera department is another highlight of the smartphone. There is a quad-camera setup rated at 64MP (main snapper), 8 MP (Ultra-Wide), 5MP (Depth sensor) and 5MP (Macro lens). The one at the front stands at 32MP. The device comes with support for a night mode, 4K video recording, Super slo-mo, and HDR.

The huge 6,000mAh battery comes with support for 15W fast charging. Additionally, the device runs Samsung UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, the Galaxy M31 comes with support for Widevine L1 certification for HD online content and Game Booster for the smooth gaming experience.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Availability, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage option and Rs. 15,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. It will be available in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour options via Amazon India, starting March 5 at 12 noon.

As for the offers, people who wish to buy the Galaxy M31 can go for no-cost EMI and exchange offers of

