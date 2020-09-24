Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch in India on October 8 as part of new Galaxy F series: Know details

Image Source : FLIPKART Samsung Galaxy F41 listed on Flipkart

Samsung is expected to soon launch a new Galaxy F series in India that will fall in the mid-segment segment, much like its Galaxy A series. The company will launch the Galaxy F41 as the first smartphone of the new series, for which the launch date has just been confirmed. Read on to know more about the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching next month

The Galaxy F41 is launching in India on October 8 as revealed via a Flipkart listing. This means that the new Galaxy F smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart like the Galaxy M series is to Amazon India. The device will be launched at 5:30 pm via an online event that is expected to be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel.

Apart from the launch date, the Flipkart listing has also revealed some of the features the smartphone will get. The Galaxy F41 will come with a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, The Infinity-U display makes room for a waterdrop notch in the middle. The smarpthone is also confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery, suggesting that the battery will be one of the highlights of the smartphone, much like the Galaxy M phones.

The Galaxy F41 will house triple rear cameras arranged vertically in a rectangular camera module. The camera module will be placed in the top left corner of the back taking forward the company's proprietary design these days. While the camera configuration remains unknown, the smartphone could house a 64MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. The rear panel will also feature a fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the smartphone could be powered by an Exynos 9611, coupled with 6GB of RAM, as spotted on Google Play Console listing. It is likely to have a Full HD+ screen resolution and sport USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Since we lack concrete details, we need to wait for more official information on the same. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.

