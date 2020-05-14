Samsung Galaxy A51 is the best selling Android smartphone, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy A10s also on the top 5 list

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy A51 was the best selling Android smartphone in Q1, 2020.

The month of April has been a tough one for smartphone manufacturers due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. While they havent sold any phones in April, the first quarter of 2020 came in to be on Samsung’s side. The South Korean giant managed to sell enough Galaxy A50s smartphones to grab the title of ‘world’s bestselling Android smartphone model in the first quarter of 2020’.

According to a report by Strategy Analytics, the company managed to ship 6 million units of the Galaxy A50s, which led to capturing a market share of 2 per cent. Its not the Galaxy A50s where the list of top five Android smartphones end for Samsung. The company’s recently launched flagship Galaxy S20+ also managed to hit the third spot in the list of world’s bestselling Android smartphone model in the first quarter of 2020.

In the same list, the budget-oriented Samsung Galaxy A10s managed to grab the fourth spot helping Samsung to grab 3 positions in the top 5 list.

Just in case you are wondering, the second and fifth spot was secured by Xiaomi with the Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 smartphones respectively. Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 are two budget-oriented phones which captured the 1.9 percent and 1.6 percent market share in the Android smartphone market.

Samsung also managed to grab the sixth spot in the list with the help of the Samsung Galaxy A20s smartphones. This clearly shows that people are loving the Galaxy A series that offer great features at a reasonable price point.

