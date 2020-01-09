Samsung copies Apple again, this time it's Apple’s Face ID logo

Samsung's and Apple's icons look so same

Samsung is making headlines for its CES 2020 launches and of course, the upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. However, the South Korean company is also in news for the wrong reasons, specifically for copying Apple. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung copies Apple

During the unveiling of the Samsung Pass feature at CES 2020, it was revealed that Samsung has evidently aped Apple. Samsung has the same facial recognition icon as the Apple Face ID one and both icons are totally the same.

Both Apple’s and Samsung’s icons feature vertical eyes and a J-shaped nose. You can have a look at the Apple Face ID icon.

Image Source : IMORE Apple Face ID icon

For those who don’t know, Samsung Pass is the feature introduced by Samsung, allowing users to use facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to log into apps and websites. This will dismiss the need for keeping up with passwords.

Samsung straight up stole the Face ID icon pic.twitter.com/ifGcIDxIlb — Parker Ortolani @ CES (@ParkerOrtolani) January 7, 2020

The resemblance seems like a case of copying as Samsung could have gone for a different design. While Apple had a reason for the Face ID icon (it was dedicated to the Finder icon on the first Mac in 1984), Samsung doesn’t have one.

One thing worth noting is that Samsung Apple has patented the Face ID icon, which means Samsung could possibly face legal action for this.

As a reminder, Samsung has been copying Apple for years and even indulges in mocking the Cupertino tech major. All we can hope for is that Apple doesn’t go for anything legal.

