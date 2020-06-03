Remove China Apps removed from Google Play Store following Mitron app

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Remove China Apps was available only for Android

Remove China Apps, the app that recently garnered a good amount of userbase to take forward the vision of the anti-Chinese products has now been removed from the Google Play Store. Before getting delisted from the Play Store, the 'Remove China Apps' app had about 5 million downloads. The news comes after the removal of the Mitron app from the app store, which happened just recently. Read on to know as to why this happened.

Remove China Apps 'removed'

Remove China Apps can no more be found on the Google Play Store. We checked it for ourselves and the app can neither be found listed on the Google Play Store app or on Play Store's web version. However, there is no word on why this happened.

Although Google hasn't confirmed its move to remove the app, Remove China Apps' Jaipur-based developer OneTouchAppLabs took to Twitter to announce the removal. The tweet also thank people who supported the app and downloaded it and gives a quick tip as to how a user can identify the origin of any app by typing in the app name and origin country on Google Search.

One thing worth noting is that those who have the 'Remove China Apps' app on their smartphones can still use it. To recall, the app just started making headlines as it helped users get rid of Chinese apps from their smartphones. The app worked by scanning the devices and using market research to find the app developers origin country. Once scanned, the app listed the app made in China, provided users with an option to delete or keep the app, the with a simple click deleted the app if the user opted for it. The app was only available for Android users.

Dear Friends,



Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store.

Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks.

"You Are Awesome"



TIP

Its easy to find the origin of any app by searching on google

by typing

origin country



Stay Tuned !! Stay Safe!! — onetouchapplabs (@onetouchapplabs) June 2, 2020

It is speculated that Google removed the app from the Google Play Store as it didn't follow the app store's policies and violated them. This is the reason why the Indian TikTok rival Mitron app was taken down from the Google Play Store.

For those who don't know, the TikTok competitor Mitron app was removed from the Google Play Store as it didn't comply with its policies. The app violated Google's 'spam and minimum functionality' and repetitive content policies. The short video-sharing app rose to popularity after the TikTok controversy in India but began featuring the bad light after it was found to be a Pakistani app and not an Indian one, followed by possible security issues it could be prone to.

