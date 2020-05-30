Remove China Apps: This Android app allows you to remove TikTok, Xender and other Chinese apps

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Remove China Apps is available on the Google Play Store.

Due to a number of reasons, people have either stopped relying on Chinese products or started uninstalling Chinese apps like TikTok. This also comes after the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech about being “Aatm Nirbhar” which translates to “self-dependent”. With this, the PM wants the citizens to support Indian business.

Taking advantage of this, OneTouch Apps Labs has developed an app called ‘Remove China Apps.’ The application is now available on the Google Play Store. The app has already received over 100k downloads and has received reviews from over 24,000 users. As of writing this article, the app has a solid 4.8-star rating on the Play Store.

As the name suggests, the app basically scans your smartphone for apps that are developed by Chinese developers. On my smartphone, the app found PUBG Mobile and TikTok as the only two Chinese apps. Just like TikTok, Tencent Games, the publisher of PUBG Mobile, is also based out of China.

The application weighs in at just around 3.5 MB and does not serve any advertisements. This clearly shows that the developer is not after money with this app and he just wants to boycott the use of Chinese apps.

In case you want to try this out, just head over to the Play Store on your Android smartphone and search for ‘Remove China Apps’. Download, install and open the app on your phone. Run the scan to allow the app to see if there are any Chinese apps on your phone. Now, just tap on the red bin icon next to the app you want to uninstall and confirm the action to get rid of the app.

As of now, the app is not available on iOS, which means iPhone and iPad users will need to manually uninstall Chinese apps if needed.

