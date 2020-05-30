TikTok rival Mitron allegedly a Pakistani app in disguise

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Mitron app Google Play Store

Mitron short video-sharing app has gathered some good userbase and fame since the TikTok controversy in India. The app, which is developed by IIT Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal, has around 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store in just a month. However, amidst everything that seems right and ready to take on TikTok, there is something that could be fishy. Read on to know more about it.

Mitron could be a Pakistani app

According to a report by News18, the Mitron app was developed in Pakistan and sold for a mere amount of Rs. 2,500 ($34) on CodeCanyon. The app's source code, UI, and features are allegedly made by Pakistani software developer company Qboxus and rebranded in India as Mitron.

Irfan Sheikh, founder and chief executive of Qboxus, told News18, "We expect our customers to use our code and build something on their own. But Mitron’s developer has taken our exact product, changed the logo and uploaded it on their store. There is no problem with what the developer has done. He paid for the script and used it, which is okay. But, the problem is with people referring to it as an Indian-made app, which is not true especially because they have not made any changes."

In addition to this, Qboxus suggested that it offers to host user data on its servers, however, Mitron chose to keep user data on its own servers. Having said that, there is no word on the privacy policies of the app and how the user data is used. ShopKiller e-commerce, the promoter behind the Mitron app also didn't provide any information on the app.

Although buying an app's source code isn't illegal, Mitron's endorsement as an Indian app to follow PM Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' vision and act as a replacement to TikTok, appears disappointing and comes across as a shock.

Since there isn't any clarification on privacy, data processing details of the Mitron app, there is no word as to what future it beholds. With unclear security details, Google Play Store can take actions against the app but nothing is concrete.

For those who don't know, Mitron app came out as a direct competition to TikTok quite recently amid the TikTok tension and a need to have Indian products in the country. TikTok in India has been facing some backlash when a video promoting acid attack was posted. This eventually led to a decreased rating and negative reviews on the Google Play Store and a demand for a ban on the app in the country. However, the rating got back up and negative reviews were deleted soon.

