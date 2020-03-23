Reliance Jio ‘Work From Home’ Rs. 251 offer: Features, validity and more

New Jio Work From Home offer

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new Work From Home offer, providing Jio users in India with more 4G internet data. The new Jio offer aims to give out extra internet data to users so that working from home is made easier amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Read on to know all about the new offer.

Jio Work From Home offer: Vallidity, Features

The Reliance Jio 'Work From Home' offer comes with a price tag of Rs. 251 and provides users with a total of 102GB of 4G data for a validity of 51 days. To clear the air, the new pack only offers 4G data and doesn't include other benefits such as unlimited voice calling or free SMSs.

The internet pack will provide users with 2GB of 4G data per day and can be added to the existing plan a user has opted. This means that if a user gets 2GB of data per day as part of the prepaid plan choosen, an additional 2GB of data will be added, totalling up to 4GB of data per data.

For those who don't know, the new Work From Home offer is the rebranded version of the Jio Cricket Season pack that the popular telecom operator offers each year during the IPL season.

The new Work From Home offer has been introduced in addition to the revision of the various Jio prepaid plans. As a reminder, the Jio Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101 4G plans have been revised, offering double the 4G data and IUC minutes.

