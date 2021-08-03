RedmiBook laptops launched in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI RedmiBook laptops launched in India.

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has announced its foray into the laptop category with the launch of the new RedmiBook Series. The new laptop models are powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors. The portfolio includes two series of thin and light laptops- RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning edition.

Offering just the right mix to super start lives, the RedmiBook series features a modern design, sturdy build quality, and optimized specifications. It comes with a 15.6” FHD display, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, coupled with 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and up to 10 hours of all-day battery backup, thereby giving multitaskers an extra push to power their dreams and aspirations.

In addition, to avoid reflections and to reduce strain on your eyes while working in a bright environment or under a direct light source, these notebooks come with an anti-glare coating. Featuring a 1920x1080 full HD resolution and narrow bezel, RedmiBooks offers an impressive 81.8% screen-to-body ratio for a clear viewing experience.

RedmiBook comes equipped with an optimally located 720P HD integrated camera and dual-microphone setup, making it the perfect choice for students and working professionals for all their video-call requirements.

The RedmiBook Pro comes with one of the latest 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i5 H35 series processors. With 4 cores and 8 threads and rated to run at 35W with a max clock of 4.4 GHz, it can help the laptop serve a lot of purposes. This processor also comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics for improved graphics performance on a thin and light device allowing for casual gaming and light content creation such as photo editing and video editing.

To complement this fast processor, RedmiBook comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz and a 512 GB NVMe SSD, resulting in super-fast boot-up, wake, and file transfers. The new RedmiBook Pro boots up in less than15 seconds, loads applications faster and provides an overall smooth experience.

With a 46WHr battery, the Redmibook delivers up to 10 hours of all-day performance. With a 65W charger out of the box, users can power up their notebook from 0 to 50% in just under 35 mins.

For a clearer and louder sound output during long work meetings and presentations, it features two 2W stereo speakers. It also comes with a pre-installed DTS audio Processing app, which allows for fine-tuning of the audio signature for the best content consumption experience.

RedmiBook offers various connectivity options including essential ports such as two USB 3.2 Gen ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5 mm combo audio jack and an SD card reader. For faster connectivity performance, the notebooks support 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 that uses the power of two antennas for smooth and consistent WiFi connectivity. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 which supports higher data transfer speed at low power consumption.

Both the RedmiBook laptops will run on Windows 10 Home and are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 as per its availability. It also comes pre-loaded with an MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019, making it a productivity powerhouse out of the box.

As for the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition, it has been created for school-going students as well as college-going young adults. RedmiBook e-Learning edition comes packed with the 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i3 1115G4 processor with a max clock of 4.1 GHz, ensuring lag-free performance. Further, it is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz with two internal storage options of 256GB SATA SSD/ 512GB NVMe SSD, giving users the choice of extra local storage if required. In addition, the laptop also features a 720p HD webcam for a seamless learning/working from home experience.

Price and Availability

RedmiBook Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs. 49,990 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com, starting 6th August 2021. HDFC card members can avail additional discount upto Rs. 3500. RedmiBook e-Learning edition will be available at a starting price of Rs. 41,999 for 256GB and Rs. 44,999 for 512GB on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com, starting 6th August 2021. HDFC card members can avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 2500.