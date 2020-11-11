Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launch in India officially teased; To arrive next month

Image Source : REALME Realme X7 Pro

Realme launched the Realme X7 series with 5G support back in September in China. The Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro will now arrive in India soon as suggested by the company's CEO Madhav Sheth. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme smartphones in India.

Realme X7, X7 Pro launch in India

The company is expected to launch the Realme X7 series in India soon. As per a tweet, Sheth has shared a Diwali letter which suggests that he is 'personally involved in defining many interesting products,' including the 5G Realme X7 series and AIoT products that are awaited by the Realme fans in India.

Previously, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested that the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro will launch in December in India. This gives us an inkling that the phones will soon launch in India.

Wish you guys a #HappyDiwali. Read my complete letter to know more. pic.twitter.com/5gdhm8ji9l — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) November 9, 2020

Jist got an intel from my source about the Realme X7 series. In all likelihood, the launch is in December, just like last year's December launch.#realme #realmex7 #realmex7pro — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 30, 2020

To recall, the Realme X7 series support 5G. Starting with the Realme X7, it comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED punch-hole display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras (64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

As for the Realme X7 Pro, it sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole and support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, it gets the same four rear cameras as the Realme X7: a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera stands at 32MP. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

While pricing details in India remain unknown, the Realme X7 series is expected to fall in the mid-segment and start at under Rs. 30,000. As a reminder, we don't have a concrete India launch date. We will update you once we get a word on the same. Hence, stay tuned.

