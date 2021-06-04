Realme Watch S now gets a new Silver colour option: Here's how it looks

Image Source : REALME Realme Watch S now gets a new Silver colour option.

Realme today introduced a new Silver Colour Variant of the recently launched Realme Watch S. The company claims that the Watch S is the perfect intersection of Style and Sport, succinctly exhibiting the spirit of the youth.

The Realme Watch S comes with a round dial and supports a trendy design with premium displays and comes with Auto Brightness support. Using an ambient light sensor, the Watch S screen can adjust brightness between five levels of brightness. The Realme Watch S is also equipped with important health monitors such as a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation level monitor to keep track of your health and alert you in case of unusual activity.

Furthermore, the Realme Watch S can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons. Realme Watch S can be seamlessly paired with any Android smartphone and support the display of calls, SMS and third-party app messages. It also features over 100 watch faces and features various sports modes to help you maintain records of your activity.

The Realme Watch S sports a 1.3-inch large colour touchscreen, and its body is made of 6063 aluminium alloy with high strength and low density. The smartwatch supports up to 16 kinds of sports monitoring including Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, and Stationary Bike among others and has a comprehensive set of health functions such as step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring. The smartwatch comes with a 390mAh large battery which can last up to 15 days.

The Watch S also has a Master Edition which is designed in collaboration with a famous Korean pop cultural artist Grafflex to bring his signature design elements to the Watch S.

The watch straps are available in four colours - black, blue, orange and green. Additionally, the watch straps are also available in Vegan Leather in the colours Black, Brown, Blue and Green. Priced at Rs. 4,999, the silver colour variant of the Realme Watch S is set to go on sale from June 07, 12:00 noon onwards on Flipkart as well as Realme's website.