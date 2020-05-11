Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A introduced in India: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : REALME/YOUTUBE Realme Narzo 10

Realme has finally introduced its new Narzo series comprising of the Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A in India. The new smartphones have been launched in India via an online event owing to the current Coronavirus crisis in the country. The new smartphone series is performance, gaming, and entertainment-entric and meant for the 'Gen Z' crowd. Read on to know more about the devices.

Realme Narzo 10 Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a soft textured back in That White and That Green colour variants. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, as announced previously. With this, the smartphone is the first device to be powered by the Helio G80 processor. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with Eye Care mode. It comes with a single 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, expandable up to 256GB via a memory card.

The camera department is its another highlight; there is a quad-camera module at the back (a 48MP primary camera, a 119-degree Ultra-wide lens, a B&W lens, and a Macro lens). The front camera stands at 16MP. It comes with various camera features such as AI, Nightscape mode, Portrait mode, HDR, and more. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge fast charging and reverse charging tech. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a price tag of Rs.11,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart and the company's website.

Realme Narzo 10A Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme sports an Iconic Unique design, featuring the company's big logo at the back. It comes in two colours options: So Blue and So White. It comes with splash resistance and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additionally, there is support for three slots: dual SIM card slots and a dedicated micro-SD slot.

Image Source : REALME/YOUTUBE Realme Narzo 10A

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a small notch and is powered by the MediaTek G70 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via memory card. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging tech. On the camera front, there is a triple-camera setup at the back rated at 12MP main camera, a portrait lens, and a macro lens. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie snapper with support for Ai beautification. It comes with camera features such as auto HDR, AI, slow-motion videos, Chroma Boost, Macro mode, 1080p video recording, and more.

The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs. 8,499 and will be available to buy via the same platforms as the Realme Narzo 10.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage