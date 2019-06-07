Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Realme India CEO confirms Realme 5G smartphones coming to India this year

Realme would be one of the few first smartphone brands that would come with 5G products in 2019.

New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2019 13:25 IST
Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth shared on Twitter that Realme aims at launching its first 5G smartphone this year. The company had said that it would launch the 5G smartphones once the network is ready in India and China.

The tweet by Madhav Sheth suggests that Realme would be one of the few first smartphone brands that would come with 5G products in 2019. It also suggests that the company would bring the best of the technology to India at the earliest.

Considering the 5G technology in perspective, Samsung has launched its 5G smartphone called the Galaxy S10 5G. OnePlus too showcased its 5G technology at MWC 2019, followed with OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variant that was announced last month. Huawei too has a 5G-capable foldable phone called Mate 20 X and Honor also will be launching its 5G enabled handset in Q4 this year.

Realme initially operated as a sub-brand of OPPO, which was introduced last year in India. The latest products launched by the company in China are Realme X and Realme X Lite.

Realme X is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a notch-less 6.53-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For the camera, the phone is said to come with a 48 Megapixel + 5 Megapixel dual sensor at the back along with a 16 Megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 3,765mAh battery and 20W Flash Charge. The company is said to launch the Realme X soon in India that could be priced at Rs 18,000.

