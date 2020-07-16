Realme 6 now gets 6GB+64GB variant in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : INDIA TV Realme launches a new RAM/Storage variant of the Realme 6 in India.

Realme has just announced the launch of a new variant of the Realme 6 smartphone in India. Realme 6 is now also available in a 6GB+64GB variant. Previously, the smartphone has been available only in three variants - 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. With the launch of a new variant, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to target a wider audience.

Realme 6 (6GB+64GB) is now available on Flipkart for a price of Rs. 15,999. It is available only in the Comet Blue colour variant, as of now. However, the new variant has not been listed on the Realme website yet. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone is expected to go on sale midnight on July 17.

Realme 6 is available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively. All three variants are available in Comet Blue and Comet White colour variants.

Realme 6 specifications

Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery.

Also Read: Realme 6 Review: The affordable one with a 90Hz display

On the optics front, the Realme 6 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that sits in the punch-hole display.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage