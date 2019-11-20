Realme 5s First Impressions: 48MP camera in under 10K, how it changes the game, or does it?

Realme 5s comes with a waterdrop style notch upfront.

Realme has just launched the Realme 5s smartphone in India. It is a new mid-range smartphone that has taken most of its hardware from the Realme 5 and brings a powerful 48-megapixel camera at the back. Other key highlights of the smartphone include 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665, 128GB storage and more.

Indiatvnews.com was there at the launch event and we got a chance to use the device for a short while. Here are our initial thoughts.

Realme 5s Specifications

Realme 5s sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The display panel also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The device packs in up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Realme 5s sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme 5s First Impressions

Realme has basically refreshed the Realme 5 and installed a 48-megapixel sensor. While our main focus should have been the camera, we used the phone and saw other aspects as well. In terms of design, it is very similar to the Realme 5 or the Realme 5 Pro. The design at the back looks quite attractive and we think the phone looks prettiest in the purple colour variant. However, we would have loved to see a black variant for people who like a more subtle looking phones.

It is available in three colour variants, Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

The display of the Realme 5s is quite bright and looks quite similar to other smartphones in the segment. Realme 5s runs on Android 9 Pie layered with ColorOS on top. Although the customized user interface has matured a lot, it is still nowhere close to stock Android.

Now let’s address the elephant in the room, the all-new 48-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back. We did click a few pictures around the event location, and we were not that impressed. The cameras are better than what we have seen on the Realme 5 but it is not anywhere close to the new Redmi Note 8. However, we will need to do a full review in order to see how the cameras perform outdoors and whether they improve with updates or not.

In a nutshell, the Realme 5s is a refreshed model and we do not have much to say about it. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 and for that, it offers quite a lot. In order to know more about the device, stay tuned with IndiaTV Digital as we will be bringing a full review soon.