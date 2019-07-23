Image Source : REALME Realme 3i set to go on sale at 12 PM today: Price, specifications and more

Realme recently launched its new budget smartphone in the market called the Realme 3i that will be going on sale today for the first time on Flipkart and Realme's website. The sale will be up at 12 pm.

Realme 3i specifications

Realme 3i comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display that features a resolution of 1520x720 pixels with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It powers on a MediaTek Helio P60 processor that is clocked at 2.0 GHz. It runs on ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android Pie. It comes with a dual rear camera of 13MP+2MP along with a 13MP sensor and houses a 4230mAh battery.

Realme 3i price and other offers

Realme 3i price starts at Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM, while the 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,999.

For launch offers, users can avail no-cost EMI and 5 per cent discount via Flipkart using Axis bank debit or credit card. There are also Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 5300 and MobiKwik SuperCash of Rs 1500. The Jio and MobiKwik offer are available on the Realme website.

