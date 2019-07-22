Black Shark set to launch a 5G phone in 2020

Monday, July 22, 2019
     
Black Shark 5G smartphone prototype has been developed by the company that would launch in the first half of next year and is expected to be powered by the newly-announced Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Beijing Published on: July 22, 2019 18:26 IST
Xiaomi-backed company Black Shark's Founder and CEO Wu Shimin said the company has developed a prototype 5G smartphone which would be launched in the first half of next year.

The company has scheduled a launch event on July 30 in China where it will launch the Black Shark 2 Pro - an upgraded version of recently launched Black Shark 2, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

The upcoming device is expected to be powered by the newly-announced Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC while the rest of the specifications of the device are yet to be revealed.

In India, Black Shark 2 is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the premium variant is priced at Rs 49,999, which comes with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The device features a Full HD+ resolution and supports HDR+ colours. It has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080×2340 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB RAM.

The device is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of the 48MP primary lens along with a 12MP telephoto lens and LED flash. Also, the phone features a 20MP selfie camera. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

