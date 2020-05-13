PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update starts rolling out: Brings Payload Mode, Map Changes and more

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update brings the much-awaited Payload Mode.

PUBG Mobile Lite has finally rolled out the much-awaited 0.17.0 update. The latest update brings the new Payload Mode alongside some map changes as well as combat improvements. According to the company, the update is now live for Android users via the Google Play Store in select regions.

With the new update, the most noticeable change is the new Payload Mode. The new PUBG Mobile Lite mode was introduced last year in the regular mobile version of the game. Here, the all-new Payload Mode basically brings two new vehicles, the armoured BRDM-2 tank and a Helicopter. It also adds new lootable weapons, which include a new Grenade Launcher and Surface-to-Air Missile. Players can either go solo in this mode or even bring a team of up to four players.

Alongside the Payload Mode, PUBG Mobile Lite has received some map changes as well. In the Varenga map, the company has added a new spawn island and mysterious Archaeological Sites around the map, which players can explore. In order to bring more noticeable visual changes, the company has removed the Spring Festival contents like Cherry Blossom trees and Picnic Baskets introduced with 0.16.0 update. These changes were already available on the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta update.

As for the combat improvements, PUBG Mobile Lite finally gets the Desert Eagle pistol. The game has also received the rebalancing of the SMG and pistol damage. The update has also added the ability to get the BRDM-2 using Flare Guns in Classic Mode.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update also brings changes to the reward system by updating the theme to ‘Summer Beach and Ramadan.' Additionally, the players who buy the new Winner Pass for the first time will gain extra Point Cards.

The new update has also brought improvements to the synergy system. These improvements include the new functions for BFF, Buddy and Bromance emotes. The players will be able to unlock more emotes as synergy increases.

