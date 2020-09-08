PUBG Mobile 1.0 update with New Erangle map, new features starts rolling out: Will it come to India?

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update starts rolling out.

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game, is receiving yet another update on both Android and iOS platforms. The new PUBG Mobile 1.0 update brings changes to the Cheer Park and Training Ground, introduces a new Erangle map, improvements to the Livik map and much more.

PUBG Mobile has been banned in India alongside PUBG Mobile and 116 other Chinese applications. The Indian government has banned these apps due to privacy and security concerns amid tensions between India and China. However, the game could make a comeback in the country as PUBG Corporation is working on cutting ties with the Chinese company, Tencent Games.

If PUBG Mobile makes a comeback, here’s what you will get to see in the latest version of the game:

With the 1.0.0 update, PUBG Mobile aims to mark the beginning of a new era. The company has finally refreshed the popular Erangle map as a part of the new beginning. The new Erangel map brings updated visuals for the sky, land, water as well as the grass. The map even gets improvements to the structures and buildings in order to make it look closer to the real world. The company has also remodelled drop points like Mylta Power, Quarry, Prison and others to offer “unexpected developments in battle”.

Apart from that, Livik map also gets some improvements in terms of both visuals as well as the gameplay. PUBG Mobile has also added a new semi-automatic shotgun named M1014. It can be loaded with up to seven rounds and the ammo can be manually reloaded. The new weapon is exclusive to Livik and Arena mode.

Besides that, the company has also announced the Payload 2.0 game mode coming soon under the EvoGrounds mode. With this, the players will get a new armed helicopter, Advanced Communication Towers, new weapons and much more.

One of the major updates is that the game now supports 90Hz refresh rate on phones that come with 90Hz or higher refresh rate displays. The company has also introduced other updates in the game.

