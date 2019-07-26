Image Source : PIXABAY/BILJAST PornHub and Google Android fake apps actually are Russian Spy Tools

According to Forbes, Android spyware has allegedly been discovered that's been created by one of the Russian governments go-to surveillance providers, which has been hiding in fake apps that look exactly like Pornhub, Evernote, Google Play and other popular apps on Android.

Also, read: WhatsApp Pay all set to come to India this year

According to reports released by Canada-based researchers at the cybersecurity company Lookout, the source of the malware apps is named Special Technology Center.

Researchers went on to find that STC's spyware hoovered passwords made phones into listening devices. The tool basically is called Monokle that can record home screens, even when the phones are locked for finding passwords as well as predictive text dictionary for learning the target interest as well as record calls. This malware has been targetting Android smartphones since 2016. The activities had spiked early last year.

The malware is found hidden in the fake version of real apps that include Skype, Pornhub, Google Play, Evernote and encrypted messaging service Signal.

What are STC and Monokle?

Monokle happens to be a product of Special Technological Center that is cybersecurity and surveillance company under the U.S. sanctions.

This discovery shows that STC basically was focusing on interceptions and communications over radio and satellite.

Also, read: HMD Global unveils Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 (2019) with a refreshed design