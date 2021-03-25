Image Source : PHILIPS Philips 8200, 7600, 6900 and 6800 series launched in India.

TPV Technology today announced the launch of 10 new TV models across the Philips television range. These new Philips TVs are equipped with the latest innovations and ground-breaking technology. The new range of products in the television category include 8200, 7600, 6900 and 6800 series.

The new Philips 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV 8200 series promises an easy access to the apps via Google Play Store. For a break free experience, users can use Google Assistant to give voice command to their Philips Android TV via the remote and also give voice command through Alexa enabled devices for example to kick start their favourite apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube or Hotstar.

Philips 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV 7600 series is supported by Saphi Smart OS. With both these series, the brand is introducing the critically acclaimed P5 engine technology which improves the source perfection, color, contrast, sharpness and motion to deliver a vivid picture quality (making skin tone look natural). Because of P5 Engine, one can experience their favourite sport with brilliant picture quality by making the contrast crisper which highlights every detail with smooth motion.

In addition, the fusion of Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, simply works right out of the box, which transforms the 4K UHD Philips LED Smart TVs into an entertainment powerhouse. These image and sound technologies from the cinema, now brought together for the home, provide amazing realism that you’ll see, hear, and feel like never before. Both the series are equipped with 2 Way Bluetooth technology for connecting soundbars and headphones.

The Philips Android Smart 6900 and Saphi Smart 6800 series feature Dolby Digital Plus, which offers superb quality sound experience, the way human ear naturally processes sound with realistic spatial effects. Philips 6900 TV series comes with Android TV Operating System with built-in Google Assistant that helps quickly access entertainment, get answers, check weather forecasts and control devices in your home. The 6800 TV Series is equipped with SAPHI a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. One can enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu in both these TV series.

Commenting on the new launches Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the IPL season coming up, many cricket fans might miss out on the opportunity of enjoying the matches at the stadium. Therefore, with this new range of Philips television, we wish to deliver an electrifying, true stadium like match experience. With minimalistic European design, innovative new technologies such as the Philips P5 engine on the Android based televisions and Dolby Vision picture quality coupled with crystal clear sound from Dolby Atmos, these Philips TVs are designed to surpass the expectations of our consumers.”