Image Source : TWITTER/OPPO OPPO teases a bezel-less smartphone with 'Waterfall Screen' technology

OPPO, the Chinese smartphone company that recently teased its under-screen camera technology smartphone that got introduced a few weeks back has now shared images of the upcoming bezel-less smartphone that comes with the 'Waterfall Screen' technology.

Other rumors revealed the NEX 3 that comes with 90-degree curved sides that have over 100 per cent screen to body ratio, while OPPO, on the other hand, will come with 88-degree curved sides for high screen-to-body ratio.

Looking at the prototype, the images of the phone show no front camera and considering the Under-Screen camera technology that has been teased by the company, chances are that this phone too could come with similar technology.

More details on the phone could be available at IFA that is scheduled in September as OPPO has showcased its under-screen front camera at MWC Shanghai last month.

The phone is expected to launch as OPPO Find X second-generation sometime in 2020.

OPPO even tweeted about the upcoming phone that talks about the border less smartphone innovation, highlighting the 'Waterfall Screen' technology and asking viewers on their views on the screen-to-body ratio on the prototype.

Taking borderless smartphone innovation to new heights, we're thrilled to give you a first look at 'Waterfall Screen' technology. 🤯



What do you think the screen-to-body ratio is on this prototype? 😏 pic.twitter.com/99AQKh9ZgH — OPPO (@oppo) July 29, 2019

