Oppo to launch ColorOS 12 in India on October 11: Here's what you need to know

Oppo is gearing up to launch the next version of its custom UI called ColorOS. The company will be launching Android 12 based ColorOS 12 in India via an online launch event on October 11. Oppo claims that the update will be made available to over 110 devices and will bring new features and additions.

Oppo first announced ColorOS12 last month and they revealed that the new custom UI will come with additions like Quick View cards, 3D animated emojis and more. With the upcoming update, the company will also be adding a new gesture mechanism, which will allow users to adjust the size of individual app windows.

As mentioned above, Oppo will be launching the ColorOS 12 UI at an online launch event. The event will be live-streamed via the company's own YouTube channel and the link to the live stream video has been embedded below. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM on October 11, 2021.

As of now, Oppo has not announced a timeline for the rollout. However, it is expected that the company's flagship Find X series will get the update first followed by the Reno series. After that, some of the recently launched F-series and A-series devices are expected to get the update.

Oppo is expected to roll out the ColorOS 12 update in batches or phases.