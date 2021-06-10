OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE comes in three colour variants.

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, hosted a live stream event on Thursday where they launched the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord CE. Alongside the new smartphone, the company also unveiled the OnePlus TV U1S. Here’s all you need to know about the two products.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE has been launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB/128GB variant and the 12GB/256GB variant will be available in the country for Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The smartphone will be available for pre-order on the OnePlus Store and Amazon India starting June 11. The phone will go on sale starting June 16.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

On the optics front, the OnePlus Nord CE comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

OnePlus TV U1S

OnePlus TV U1S has been launched in three size variants, which are 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The TV U1S features a metal-back design with a bezel-less front panel. The smart TV comes with a new feature called Speak Now, which allows users to control their TV from a distance.

OnePlus TV U1S comes with Oxygen Play 2.0, which will support over 16 content providers.

The OnePlus TV U1S has been launched at Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch variant. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants will be available for Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 62,999.