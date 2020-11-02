OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition with Cyberpunk 2077 theme introduced: Price, features and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8T as another member of the OnePlus 8 series. The company has now added a limited OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition with Cyberpunk 2077 theme and some design tweaks. Read on to know more about the new limited edition of the OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Features, Specs

The new variant of the OnePlus 8T is to promote the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 RPG action game. The phone features a different design with a new rear panel. The backside has a special snow AG glass finish in the middle and carbon texture pattern with prominent Cyberpunk branding at the bottom. Additionally, it comes with Cyberpunk 2077 theme, live customised wallpapers, customized new system sound effects, and much more.

The specs remain the same as the original OnePlus 8T. It gets a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It, however, gets a single 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras (48MP, 16MP, 5MP, 2MP) and a 16MP front camera. There is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and runs Cyberpunk-themed version of OxygenOS based on Android 11. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Price, Availability

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 has been launched in China for CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,000) and will be available to buy, starting November 11. However, there is no word on its availability in India or any other market.

