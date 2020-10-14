OnePlus 8T 5G set to launch today: Here's how to watch live stream, what to expect?

Image Source : ONEPLUS Official OnePlus 8T design

OnePlus is all prepped up to launch the OnePlus 8T 5G via an online launch event today. The new OnePlus smartphone will succeed the OnePlus 7T and will act as an extension to the OnePlus 8 series that was launched back in April this year. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus 8T launch: How to watch the live stream?

The OnePlus 8T will launch via a global virtual event scheduled for 7:30 pm today. The event, which comes with the tagline "#UltraStopsAtNothing,' can be viewed via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link:

Alternatively, the launch can be streamed via OnePlus' other social media platforms and even the company's website.

OnePlus 8T launch: What to expect?

The OnePlus 8T is confirmed to arrive with 5G support, a 120Hz display, and 65W fast charging tech. As revealed by OnePlus itself, the smartphone will get a glossy glass back and will sport a rectangular rear camera module in the top left corner, much like most of the Samsung phones these days. Upfront, there will be a punch-hole display, much like the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

As for the specs, the OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It could come in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. On the camera front, there could be quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 16MP, ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor, 5MP macro lens) and a 16MP front camera.

It could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and is confirmed to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Additionally, it could sport an in-display fingerprint scanner and will come in Aquamarine Green colour, which could be among more colour options. While pricing isn't concrete, the OnePlus 8T could be priced at Euros 599 (around Rs. 51,600) for the 8GB/128GB model and Euros 699 (around Rs. 60, 200) for the 8GB/256GB model.

Apart from the OnePlus 8T, the company is also expected to introduce two audio accessories -- the OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Buds Wireless Z Bass. The Buds Z will be a TWS pair and is expected to get 10mm drivers, Dirac Audio Tuner and Dolby Atmos sound, IP65 certification, fast charging support, and silicone ear tips. The Buds Wireless Z Bass, on the other hand, will be a neckband with up to 17 hours of battery life, fast charging, and more. However, pricing details remain unknown.

There could also be a OnePlus Nord Special Edition with a sandstone finish. The specs, however, will remain the same as the original OnePlus Nord.

