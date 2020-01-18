OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus TVs get new cashback offers, discounts and more

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has announced new cashback offers and discounts on its wide range of products including the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus TVs. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the OnePlus products will be available with up to Rs. 3,000 cashback and no-cost EMI options. While the sale is set to kick off on January 19, the Prime users can start taking advantage of the sale on January 18.

These offers and deals will be available until January 26. Offers on the OnePlus smartphones and TVs are not only limited to Amazon but are also available on offline retail stores, OnePlus online store and OnePlus experience stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available with cashback offers of up to Rs. 3,000. The cashback is applicable only on EMI transactions made using SBI cards at offline stores. However, online shoppers using Amazon as the platform to purchase the smartphone will be able to get up to Rs 1,500 using SBI credit cards. Customers can even opt for no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

Even the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and 55Q1 Pro are available with exciting offers. Customers buying the 55Q1 and 55Q1 Pro via Amazon will be eligible to get Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Reliance Digital is also offering Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 cashback on the 55Q1 and 55Q1 Pro TVs respectively. The cashback offer is applicable only on SBI credit card transactions. If you are looking to exchange your old TV for any of the OnePlus TV, Amazon will offer an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 7T is currently available with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999. OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro are available at starting prices of Rs. 53,999 and Rs. 48,999 respectively. OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs. Rs 69,900 whereas the Q1 Pro will set you back Rs. 99,900.