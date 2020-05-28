OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series get new OxygenOS update: Brings Bullets Wireless Z support, Epic Games store

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA OnePlus 7T gets a new OxygenOS update.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are now receiving a new OxygenOS update. OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 10.3.3 for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7T in India while the global variants of the OnePlus 7T are receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.11 update. The new update brings a couple of new features along with bug fixes and improvements.

According to the patch notes released by OnePlus, the company has now integrated OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. In order to improve the audio experience, the company has also optimized the volume adjustment on the phones.

With the new update, the company has also improved the battery life on the 2019 OnePlus smartphones. The update also brings improvement to the system stability alongside fixing some of the general issues in the software. OnePlus has also updated theAndroid Security Patch to April 2020.

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users will now also get support for slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps with the latest update. The update has also added lens stain detection which alerts users if the camera sensor is dirty when they are trying to click a picture or record a video.

Lastly, the company has added Epic Games support in the Game Space. However, this feature is available only in the Indian units of the OnePlus 7 and 7T series.

Alongside the above update, OnePlus has also rolled out OxygenOS 10.0.6 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The update brings the latest Android security patch from May 2020. It also introduces general bug fixes and stability improvements. The company has also improved the stability of the network connection with the new update.

