OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 get free battery replacement in India: Here's how to get

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 3, 5, 5T, 6, and 6T users get free battery replacement.

OnePlus is now offering free battery replacements for select OnePlus smartphones in India. According to a Reddit thread, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users can just walk into one of the OnePlus service centres to get a free battery replacement.

While the company will not charge you anything for the battery, they will charge the labour cost for the replacement. As shared by a Reddit user, the labour charge for the replacement of his OnePlus 5T’s battery cost him just Rs. 473.

Notably, one can get a free battery replacement only if they walk into an official OnePlus store/service centre. It is not applied for courier pickup as that might incur extra charges. In case you do not want to risk visiting the store just to check if the free battery replacement is there, you can book it in advance online. However, in that case, you will only be able to get a 50% discount on the cost of the replacement battery.

Reportedly, the company is giving away free batteries because they have been stuck with a lot of unused spare batteries for the aforementioned phones. Since the phones are now quite old, the company is not expecting to have a lot of demand for these batteries. Also, offering free battery replacements for the old models will help the company gain some goodwill from its customers.

As the aforementioned phones are quite old now, the users could definitely benefit from a free battery replacement.