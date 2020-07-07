Tuesday, July 07, 2020
     
Ola collaborates with PhonePe to enhance digital payments: Here's how

Ola has joined with digital payments platform PhonePe to provide a better digital payments experience to users

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2020 18:08 IST
Image Source : PTI

Ola ride-hailing app

Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday announced its strategic partnership with PhonePe to enhance its digital payments experience for its customers. Ola users can now access experience on the Ola app. Currently, the feature has been rolled out on Android and will be available on iOS soon.

"As PhonePe continues to drive digital payment adoption across the country, we are excited to partner with them to drive this seismic change that will enable us to move a step closer to becoming a Digital India," Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said in a statement.

This partnership will also enable PhonePe to offer their services to millions of customers on the Ola platform.

"We are excited to partner with Ola, India's leading mobility services provider, to enable a seamless and convenient payment experience for our customers," added Ankit Gaur, Director, Business Development at PhonePe.

As part of an introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs 200 in cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe, said Ola.

