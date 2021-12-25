Nokia X10 to receive Android 12 OS update

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: NOKIA Nokia X10

Highlights The Android 12 OS update will be rolled out on December 26

The new OS update will support Android security patch and some new features

The update will be available in 35 countries initially

Finnish mobile phone manufacturer HMD--the parent company of Nokia has recently announced that the Nokia X10 is set to receive the latest version of the Android update. The OS update will be rolled out in the selected countries initially.

HMD announced Nokia X10 and X20 in April 2021 with Android 11 OS. In the past week, the X20 smartphone received an update of Android 12 OS, and now, the X10 smartphone is set to receive the latest version of Android OS, as per GSM Arena.

The update will be initially rolled out in 35 countries including Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bahrain, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Moldova, Macedonia, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands (Tele 2, VF, T-Mobile), Oman, Qatar, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, UAE, and Sweden.

According to GSAM Arena, the company has said that the users in these markets will be able to receive the Android 12 OS update by December 26, and the update's screenshots shared by the users who already received it reveal that the firmware comes with version number V2.230 and November 2021 Android security patch and some add on new features.

HMD Global Oy, branded as HMD and Nokia Mobile, is a Finnish mobile phone manufacturer. The company is made up of the mobile phone business that Nokia sold to Microsoft in 2014, and then bought back in 2016. HMD began marketing Nokia branded smartphones and feature phones in December 2016.

With inputs from ANI