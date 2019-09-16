Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 prices dropped, now available from Rs 7999

Nokia had dropped the price for its budget Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 smartphones. The new price for the smartphones is now listed on Nokia's official website. This comes a few days ahead of tha launch of the new Nokia 7.2, which was unveiled at IFA 2019
Earlier, in June this year, the phons had received a price cut of Rs 500 on their launch prices. The Nokia 3.2 was launched at Rs8,9990 while Nokia 4.2 came with a price tag of Rs 10,790.
The base variant of Nokia 3.2 with a price cut of Rs 991 for the 2GB+16 GB is now available at Rs 7,999 while the 3GB+32 GB is priced at Rs 8,990 following a total price Rs 1791 from its original launch price.
Both the phones were launched in May, this year.
Talking about the specifications of the phone, the Nokia 3.2 comes with a 6.26-inch display and 19:9 aspect ratio the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Soc with 2GB and 3 GB RAM options.
The phone as a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 autofocus lens. On the front, there's a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 lens. The phone has a 4000 mAH battery inside. While the 32GB variant has a fingerprint scanner at the back it's missing on the 16GB storage variant. The phone supports dual sim.
The Nokia 4.2 sports a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a pixel density of 720x1520 pixel with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU.
Talking about the camera the phone comes with a dual-camera setup. The primary 13-megapixel and f/2.2 lens while there's 2- megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 lens. An 8- megapixel camera with f/2.0 lens is at the front for your selfies.
The comes with a comparatively smaller 3000 mAH battery.