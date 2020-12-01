Nokia C3 receives permanent price cut in India: Here's how much it costs now

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia C3 gets a price cut in India.

Nokia C3 was recently launched in India and has already received a price cut. The smartphone debuted in India back in August 2020 alongside the Nokia 5.3. The handset was priced at Rs. 7,499 at the time of launch and it is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6,999.

Nokia C3 is available in two RAM/storage models. While the base variant with 2GB RAM and16GB onboard storage is now priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant is now available for Rs. 7,999. The base variant has received a permanent price cut of Rs. 500 whereas the 3GB RAM model gets a price cut of Rs. 1,000 from the original price. The budget smartphone is available in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options.

Nokia C3 Specifications

Nokia C3 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. Under the hood, the Nokia C3 packs in a 3,040mAh battery.

On the optics front, Nokia C3 features an 8-megapixel camera at the back with f/2.0 aperture. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.