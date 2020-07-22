Netflix testing budget-friendly Rs. 349 plan for mobile, laptop users in India

Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix's affordable plan to launch soon

Netflix is one of the most popular video-streaming platforms but a major turn-off it has is its pricing. The Netflix plans are downright expensive when compared to the plans offered by others. However, Netflix tried solving the issue by coming up with the Rs. 199 mobile-only plan last year. To solve the issue further, the OTT service now seems to be testing another affordable plan with better features. Read on to know more about it.

Netflix Rs. 349 plan in test

Netflix is in the testing phase of a new Mobile Plus Rs. 349 plan in India, as reported by TechCrunch. The plan will be in addition to the Rs. 199 mobile-only affordable plan but with added perks.

Firstly, the Rs. 349 plan will include HD streaming quality that is absent in the Rs. 199 plan. Another addition that will be a definite welcoming feature is the inclusion of computers as a permitted device. This means that when a user purchases the Rs. 349 Netflix plan, he or she won't be restricted to viewing Netflix only on a smartphone but can view it via a laptop or PC.

Another interesting thing about the new plan that is being tested is that it is 30% cheaper in comparison with the Rs. 499 basic plan offered and isn't restricted to SD quality, which otherwise, is the only streaming resolution offered in the plan.

The Rs. 349 plan can help Netflix big time in India, considering the benefits it will offer. It will help Netflix attract more users in India by providing them with affordable plans with benefits similar to its expensive plans. While it won't be as cheap as the Rs. 129 plan offered by Amazon Prime Video per month, it still is better than the other expensive plans without any limitation as such.

