Motorola Razr 5G foldable smartphone launching in India on October 5: Price, features and more

Motorola recently launched its second foldable smartphone -- the Motorola Razr 5G -- in the US. The smartphone comes with support for 5G and is an upgrade over the Motorola Razr 2019. Now, its India availability has been confirmed, that too quite soon. Read on to know more about the foldable smartphone.

Motorola Razr 5G launch in India

Motorola has confirmed that it will launch the Motorola Razr 5G in India on October 5. The news came out via a bunch of tweets via the company's Twitter handle. The foldable smartphone will launch at 12 pm and will be available to buy via Flipkart, which is the official online partner for Motorola. Additionally, it is up for pre-registrations via Motorola.in.

To recall, the smartphone is a mid-range device, much like its predecessor but comes with a number of upgrades. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 710 chipset found in the Motorola Razr 2019. It gets a 6.2-inch plastic OLED display and opens horizontally. There is also a 2.7-inch glass OLED secondary display and visible when the device is folded. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Infinitely Capable Quick View Display. Ultra-Premium Flip Design. Stunningly Compact. Unveiling on 5th Oct, 12 PM. #MinimalMeetsMaximal #Motorolarazr5G

Register now to know more https://t.co/hTyPLNjgsw pic.twitter.com/A6rmA7Kqx5 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 30, 2020

The cameras have been upgraded too; the device houses a main 48MP camera (on the main display) and a secondary 20MP camera (on the secondary display). It supports several camera features such as portrait mode, night vision mode, auto HDR, EIS, slow-motion videos, pro mode, and hyper-lapse videos.

The device is backed by a bigger 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Android 10. Additionally, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Polish Graphite, Brush Gold and Liquid Mercury colour options. Although, we don't know what all colours will be available in India.

The Motorola Razr 5G is priced at $ 1,399 (around Rs. 1,02,700), however, there is no word on its pricing details in India at the time writing. The Motorola Razr 2019 is currently priced at Rs. 1,24,999 and we can expect its successor to be priced somewhere around this.

