Motorola One Fusion+ set to launch in India on June 16, to be available via Flipkart

Image Source : FLIPKART Motorola One Fusion+ to come with a pop-up selfie camera.

Motorola is set to launch yet another smartphone in India, the Motorola One Fusion+. The smartphone is arriving on June 16 as teased by a dedicated Flipkart page. Apart from that, a Motorola has made plenty of tweets teasing the launch of the upcoming smartphone. Now, with the launch date reveal, we also know that the smartphone will be made exclusively available via the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

As teased by the e-commerce giant, the Motorola One Fusion+ is set to launch in India on Tuesday, June 16. The company has not yet revealed whether it will be launched via a livestream event or it would just be a soft launch. While the e-commerce giant also confirms the availability, it could be made available in the offline markets as well. The teaser page also suggests that the phone will be made available in Twilight Blue and Moonlight White colour options.

Motorola One Fusion+ was recently launched in the European markets for a price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,400) for the only 6GB+128GB variant.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

As for the specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ notch-less display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The dual-SIM handset runs on a clean stock version of Android 10. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

In the camera department, the One Fusion+ features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter hidden using the pop-up mechanism.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage