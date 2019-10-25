Motorola G8 Plus with quad camera set-up and 4,000 mAH battery launched in India

Motorola G8 Plus launched in India

Motorola G8 Plus launch has added a new phone to its line-up with the launch of the Moto G8 Plus in India. The company listed it on its official website after its launch in Brazil yesterday. The phones will be available in Cosmic Blue, Crystal Pink colours and will go on sale by the end of this month. The G8 Plus is an addition to the mid-range Moto G series phones

Moto G8 Plus Price and availability

With the launch of Moto G8 Plus, Motorola will be looking to expand its market share in the mid-range smartphone segment. The phone has been priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available on Flipkart for purchase by the end of this month. The aggressive pricing of the phone suggests Motorola is looking back to gain its status in the mid-range section.

Moto G8 Plus specification

The Moto G8 Plus sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. On the inside the phone is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with a single 4GB+64GB storage variant. The phone will get Android 9 Pie interface. In terms of design the phone looks similar to the recently launched Moto One Macro but has a more refined finish.

Talking about the camera on the Moto G8 Plus the device gets Quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens assisted by a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 117-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel lens depth sensor. Moto G8 Plus also gets a Laser autofocus sensor to for clicking pictures on the go. On the front, there’s a 25-megapixel selfie shooter for clicking selfies.

The phone comes packed with a 4000 mAH battery with Motorola's Turbo Power 15W fast charger and type- C support.