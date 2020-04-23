Motorola Edge, Edge+ with 90Hz display launched: Price, specifications and more

Motorola Edge+ features a quad-camera setup at the back.

Motorola has recently announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge Plus. Alongside the flagship device, the company also launched a toned-down version called Motorola Edge. Both the smartphones come with 90Hz high refresh rate panels, curved screens, punch hole design and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Edge series:

Motorola Edge

The Motorola Edge features a 6.7-inch fullHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As the phones are named Edge, they also come with 3D curved edges. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor at the helm, which also brings 5G support. The handset packs in 6GB of RAM paired and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, Edge comes with a triple camera setup on the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The front of the phone comes equipped with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

Motorola Edge+

The flagship Edge+ also sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ curved OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Unlike the vanilla Edge, this one does not support a microSD card. There is a massive 5,000mAh battery powering this up. The company has also added support for 18W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge+ sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper.

Motorola Edge, Edge+ Price and Availability

Motorola Edge+ has been launched with a price tag of USD 999 (roughly Rs 76,000). In the US, the phone will be made available via Verizon starting May 14. As for the colour options, the buyers can choose from Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey options.

The company has not yet announced the price and availability details of the more affordable Motorola Edge. It will be available in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta colour variants. Motorola will also be soon launching both or at least one of these smartphones in India.

